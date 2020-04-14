The Vietnam Professional Football (VPF) have set end May 2020 as the likely resumption of V.League 1 – if the issue with COVID-19 eased up.

The V.League 1 have been suspended since 16 March 2020.

“The current outbreak of COVID-19 is still complicated,” said Tran Anh Tu, chairman of the VPF.

“Therefore, we still have to wait, based on the situation, then we will have the final solution.”

Earlier Le Khanh Hai, the Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism and who is also the President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) had asked the VFF and VPF to meet and come up with the best plans to ensure the safety and health of the players.

“I hope that if the situation improves and the tournament will be able to return from the end of May or soon after,” added Khanh Hai.

“If the pandemic continues into July 2020 it will be very difficult.”