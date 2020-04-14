The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) was created on 14 April 1900 in Paris, at the initiative of delegates from the National Federation of five countries: Belgium, the United States of America, France, Italy and Switzerland.

Over the 120 years since that date, the UCI and cycling have evolved quite spectacularly. From Emile de Beukelaer, the first President of the International Federation, to David Lappartient today, from the five National Federations in 1900 to the 196 currently affiliated, our sport has experienced incredible growth in all areas: sporting programme, diversity and universality.

To mark this anniversary, the UCI proposes a video entitled “120 years in 120 seconds”, which goes back over the major dates in the history of cycling competition, demonstrating that it has never ceased to evolve, innovate and evoke emotions.