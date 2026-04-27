Former champions Indonesia survived a searing five-rubber battle against Thailand to win 3–2 and solidify their position at the top of Group D on Day 3 of the Thomas Cup Finals 2026 in Horsens.

For large stretches of Sunday’s tie, Indonesia looked like they might be heading for their first group stage defeat.

Thailand drew first blood in the opening singles when world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn edged world number five Jonatan Christie 21–16, 20–22, 22–20 in a thriller lasting one hour and 28 minutes, leaving both players and the crowd breathless.

It was their 16th career meeting, and Kunlavut has now levelled their head-to-head record at 8–8 with the win. Kunlavut had prevailed in all of their last three meetings, starting from the 2025 World Championships, World Tour Finals 2025 and Petronas Malaysia Open 2026 and now in Horsens.

Christie, who led 20–17 in the deciding game, had the match within his grasp before a combination of Kunlavut’s brilliant defence and an untimely string breakage swung the momentum irrevocably.

“Jonatan was very good, he had a good plan,” said Kunlavut afterwards.

Christie reflected on the cruel finish and said: “At 20–17, he played great defence. It was a really, really important point, he defended well and survived… I tried to refocus, but at 20–19 my string broke. I was a bit unlucky today.”

Indonesia then rallied through doubles pair Sabar Gutama/Reza Pahlavi Isfahani, whose energetic play gave world number 55 pair Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn/Worapol Thongsa-Nga no chance, winning 21–17, 21–18 to level the tie at 1–1.

Thailand hit back through Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul who stepped up to overcome Indonesian rising singles star Alwi Farhan 14–21, 21–17, 21–16 in their fourth career meeting, levelling their head-to-head at 2–2 and restoring Thailand’s advantage.

Indonesia, however, refused to fold. Scratch pair Fajar Alfian/Nikolaus Joaquin produced a gutsy 19–21, 21–17, 25–23 win over Peerachai Sukphun/Pakkapon Teeraratsakul in one hour and 19 minutes to level the tie at 2–2 and set up a winner-takes-all decider.

Fielding Zaki Ubaidullah as their third singles paid off for Indonesia in the deciding fifth rubber encounter. The world number 39 was ice-cool under pressure, dismissing Tanawat Yimjit 21–11, 21–12 in a one-sided decider which eventually gave Indonesia the precious winning point.



Elsewhere in Group D, France kept their own campaign on track with a 5–0 sweep of Algeria.

In Group C, hosts Denmark kept their knockout round hopes firmly alive, defeating Sweden 4–1 to maintain their push for a quarter-final berth.

Results — Day 3



Group C:

Denmark bt Sweden 4–1

Group D:

Indonesia bt Thailand 3–2

France bt Algeria 5–0

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