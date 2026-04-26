Elfyn Evans (GBR), Scott Martin (GBR) Of team TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT seen during the World Rally Championship Spain in Las Palmas, Spain on 25 April, 2026 // Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Toyota duo split by just 3.8s approaching Sunday’s finale.

Sébastien Ogier will carry a slender 3.8sec lead over Oliver Solberg into the final day of Rally Islas Canarias after a thrilling Saturday battle on Gran Canaria’s changing asphalt roads.

Ogier began the day 8.9sec clear after dominating Friday’s opening leg, but Solberg steadily reduced that advantage across six stages, winning both passes of the long Moya – Gáldar test to set up a tense Sunday finale.

Elfyn Evans completed the overnight podium, 21.9sec from the lead, while Sami Pajari and championship leader Takamoto Katsuta ensured Toyota Gazoo Racing continued to lock out the top five.

Rain and damp patches complicated the morning loop, particularly on Arucas – Firgas – Teror and Moya – Gáldar, where grip levels changed rapidly. Evans made the strongest start, winning the first two stages of the day to move closer to the fight ahead.

Solberg then responded on the 28.90km Moya – Gáldar stage, edging Ogier by just 0.1sec despite a brush with the armco. Ogier admitted the final kilometres had been slippery as rain intensified, and his lead was down to 5.3sec by midday.

Conditions were drier in the afternoon, but the pressure only increased. Evans was fastest again on the repeat of Maspalomas, before Solberg and Ogier set identical times on Arucas – Firgas – Teror.

The biggest swing came on the final stage of the day, where Solberg threw everything at Moya – Gáldar and went 1.4sec faster than Ogier to close the gap to less than four seconds.

“I did a few mistakes, it wasn’t perfect,” said Solberg. “[Our retirement in] Kenya was bad luck and Croatia was my fault, so I won’t panic to take him, but at least we’ve been there all day to put some pressure on him. Let’s see, it’s four long stages to go, a long loop, and everything is possible.”

Ogier, chasing his first win since FORUM8 Rally Japan last November, welcomed the fight.

“It looks like it’s going to be a good Sunday,” he said. “I’m excited. Tomorrow, we have some new stages which are going to be fun to drive. That’s the reason we are here – if you don’t enjoy this kind of fight, then better stay home.”

Evans ended the day third after a much improved performance compared with Friday. The Welshman won three stages and moved clear of Pajari, although he admitted there was still more to find.

“It was important to do better than yesterday, that was the only target really,” said Evans. “I wasn’t happy with my day yesterday. I’m not fully satisfied today either, but it’s a good step forward at least.”

Pajari held fourth, 52.7sec from the lead, while Katsuta completed the top five after a more difficult day. The championship leader briefly closed on Pajari during the morning and continued to search for confidence on the clean, high-grip asphalt.

Adrien Fourmaux led Hyundai Motorsport’s challenge in sixth, moving ahead of Dani Sordo during the morning and finishing the day 32.5sec clear of his team-mate. Sordo held seventh on his return to WRC action, with Thierry Neuville eighth after another frustrating day in the i20 N Rally1.

M-Sport Ford’s Josh McErlean climbed to ninth after a steady run, while team-mate Jon Armstrong’s difficult rally continued when he went off the road 26.1km into the final stage. Spectators helped push his Puma Rally1 back onto the road and he reached the finish with front and rear damage.

In WRC2, Yohan Rossel remained in control for Lancia and will start Sunday with a 27.5sec lead. Behind him, Alejandro Cachón and Léo Rossel are separated by just 0.2sec in the battle for second, with Eric Camilli fourth.

Sunday’s final leg features four stages, with two passes of Ingenio – Valsequillo and Santa Lucía – Agüimes deciding the outcome.

Standings after Saturday (SS14 /18):

1. S Ogier / V Landais FRA Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 1h 58m 05.7s

2. O Solberg / E Edmondson SWE Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +3.8s

3. E Evans / S Martin GBR Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +21.9s

4. S Pajari / M Salminen FIN Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +52.7s

5. T Katsuta / A Johnston JPN Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +1m 03.1s

6. A Fourmaux / A Coria FRA Hyundai i20 N Rally1 +1m 54.5s

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