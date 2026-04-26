Malaysia were pushed to the brink while India bounced back emphatically as Asian teams continued to assert control on Day 2 of the BWF Uber Cup Finals 2026 in Horsens.

In Group B, Türkiye gave Malaysia a major scare, forcing a deciding rubber after both teams were locked at 2–2. Malaysia had made a strong start through K. Letshanaa in the opening singles but struggled to maintain momentum as the tie was levelled after the second doubles rubber.

The decisive point came from teenage doubles pair Low Zi Yu and Nor Aqilah Maisarah, who held their nerve to win in straight games, 21–18, 21–19, and secure a crucial 3-2 victory for Malaysia.

In the same group, Japan maintained their strong start with a dominant 5–0 win over South Africa, reinforcing their position at the top of Group B.

In Group A, India responded to their opening-day defeat with a commanding 5–0 sweep of Ukraine. With PV Sindhu rested, India remain on course for a quarter-final spot, with a decisive clash against group leaders China still to come.

Defending champions China maintained their imperious form, frustrating the home crowd with a 5–0 win over Denmark to top Group A. Wang Zhi Yi drew first blood before Han Yue, top doubles pair Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning, Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian, and Xu Wen Jing all followed suit.

In Group C, Indonesia secured victory but endured a nervous start when world number six Putri Kusuma Wardani was beaten by Canada’s world number 10 Michelle Li 21–16, 11–21, 16–21. The Indonesians clawed back to claim a 3–2 win over the Canadians.

Chinese Taipei were the day’s most complete side, sweeping past Australia 5–0 without dropping a game and underlining their balance and efficiency across all five rubbers.

The top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals, which begin on April 30.

Results — Day 2

Group A:

China bt Denmark 5–0

India bt Ukraine 5–0

Group B:

Malaysia bt Türkiye 3–2

Japan bt South Africa 5–0

Group C:

Indonesia bt Canada 3–2

Chinese Taipei bt Australia 5–0

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