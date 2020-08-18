The 2019-20 PGA TOUR Regular Season concluded last weekend at the Wyndham Championship with Justin Thomas claiming the No. 1 position in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 and Korea’s Sungjae Im emerging as the highest ranked Asian in fifth position.

“Being No. 1 in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a great honor and really reinforces my consistent play heading into the FedExCup Playoffs,” said Thomas, who earned a US$2 million bonus.

“I can’t thank Wyndham enough for their support of this award. It comes full circle as they helped me get my career started with a sponsor exemption to the 2009 Wyndham Championship, where I made my PGA TOUR debut as a 16-year-old amateur.”

Im, last season’s Rookie of the Year, was delighted to secure fifth spot in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 after finishing tied ninth on Sunday with a closing 65. It was his seventh top-10 of the season.

“I haven’t finished very well since the Charles Schwab Challenge, about seven weeks now, so it feels great to have my swing back. My ball striking was great and it helped me post four great scores. I’ve had a win and multiple top-10s this season, which helped me finish No. 5 in the Wyndham Rewards. It was very unexpected, so I’m very happy to finish this well. I would like to take this momentum in the FedExCup Playoffs and finish as high as I can in the standings,” said the 22-year-old Im.

Finishing among the top 10 in the Wyndham Rewards standings entering the FedExCup Playoffs is an important goal for players looking to position themselves for a run at the FedExCup, a title Thomas claimed in 2017.

“It’s incredible to see how far Justin has come from his PGA TOUR debut at the Wyndham all those years ago,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP of Loyalty and Wyndham Rewards program leader.

“This has been a season unlike any other. On behalf of all of us at Wyndham Rewards, congratulations to Justin and all the players making up this year’s Wyndham Top 10—you’ve earned this.”

Launched in 2019, the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 places a greater emphasis on performance throughout the PGA TOUR Regular Season with the bonus being split among the top 10 Regular Season finishers in the FedExCup standings. Last year, Brooks Koepka earned the top spot in the inaugural Wyndham Rewards Top 10.

Thomas, the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Regular Season Champion, earned three victories, the most of any player this season, and six additional top-10s during the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Regular Season. Thomas won in his second start of the season at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES in October, won a playoff at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and added his second career World Golf Championships title at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational three weeks ago.

Im won The Honda Classic in March for his first PGA TOUR victory and will now turn his attention to THE NORTHERN TRUST at TPC Boston starting Thursday, the first leg of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs which also include the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship.

Pos. Player Points Wins Top-10s Starts Bonus 1 Justin Thomas 2,458 3 9 15 $2 million 2 Collin Morikawa 1,902 2 6 18 $1.5 million 3 Webb Simpson 1,878 2 7 12 $1.2 million 4 Bryson DeChambeau 1,657 1 9 14 $1.1 million 5 Sungjae Im 1,633 1 7 23 $1.0 million 6 Patrick Reed 1,426 1 7 17 $850,000 7 Daniel Berger 1,347 1 6 14 $700,000 8 Rory McIlroy 1,327 1 6 12 $600,000 9 Brendon Todd 1,316 2 3 22 $550,000 10 Jon Rahm 1,295 1 5 12 $500,000

Like this: Like Loading...