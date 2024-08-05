A superbly taken freekick from Parichat Thongrong gave Thailand women’s national team a hard-fought 2-1 win over Chinese Taipei at the PAT Stadium.Following a first-half deadlock, the visiting Chinese Taipei side took the lead through Li Yi-wen in the 73rd minute.Kanjanathat Phumsri then converted a penalty in the 85th minute to draw level before Thongrong fired in a freekick deep in injury time (90th+3) for the win.“We tried to have a mix of the experienced and young players coming through the ranks. Many of the players did well but the lack of fitness intensity in international matches was lacking,” said Thailand head coach Naruphol Kaenson. #AFF#FAT

