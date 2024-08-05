Defending champions Hongyen Thakam are in control of the Futsal Thailand League 2024 as they maintained their place at the top of the standings after six matches played.

Hongyen remained unbeaten with 18 points where this week, they blasted JT Truck Nakhon Ratchasima 9-1.

Sarawut Phalaphruek carved the opening after five minutes before adding another in the 29th minute to be followed by further goals from Ryan Gomes (12th and 32nd), Atipong Munphlai (16th and 18th), Theodsak Charoenphong (23rd), Natthaphon Taengploy (27th) and Siksaka Pramanong (38th).

JT Truck Nakhon Ratchasima’s goal was scored by Kiattisak Kanthason in the 36th minute.

In the meantime, Black Pearl United maintained their place on second in the standings with a close 2-1 win over Kasembundit FC to be on the same 18 points as the league leaders.

Black Pearl found the back of the goal through Pornmongkol Srisapsaeng in the eighth minute and Fabrizio in the 13th minute.

Kasembundit’s goal was scored by Romualdo early in the third minute.

