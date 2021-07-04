Red Bull driver Max Verstappen made it three wins from three races today when he won the Austrian Grand Prix as he extended his lead in the Drivers’ Championship over Lewis Hamilton, who only finished fourth.

Hamilton’s Mercedes AMG Petronas teammate Valtteri Bottas took second while McLaren driver Lando Norris was third.

Today’s race took place in front of the attendance of 100,000 spectators after the post COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s incredible. The car is very good,” said the 23-year-old Verstappen, who is trying to deny Hamilton’s desire to win an eighth world title.

“The team did a brilliant job. The two weeks here have been amazing.”

Verstappen now leads the Drivers’ Championship with 182 points – 32 points ahead of Hamilton as the race heads to the British Grand Prix next near Silverstone on 18 July 2021. – By Akira Wong

