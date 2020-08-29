Tour to visit Cyprus for the first time for two consecutive tournaments

Scottish Championship extends the second UK Swing to four events

The European Tour today announced three new tournaments in Europe as part of its reshaped 2020 International Schedule, including the Tour’s first visit to Cyprus for two consecutive tournaments.

The Cyprus Open will take place from October 29 – November 1 followed by the Cyprus Classic from November 5-8.

Both events will be played at Aphrodite Hills Resort in Paphos, with prize funds of €1million. They will be played without spectators and will be subject to the European Tour’s comprehensive health strategy and based on Cypriot Government guidelines.

The back-to-back tournaments, which will be promoted by International Sports Management (ISM), also continue the European Tour’s strategy of staging consecutive tournaments in geographical clusters wherever possible to reduce the onus on international travel.

Also added to the 2020 schedule is the €1 million Scottish Championship, which will be played at Fairmont St Andrews from October 15-18.

The tournament follows the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle Golf Club (September 24- 27), the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club (October 1-4) and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (October 8-11), and extends the Tour’s second UK Swing of 2020 to four events.

Ben Cowen, the European Tour’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer International, said: “We are pleased to be able to announce these three new tournaments as part of our 2020 International Schedule, which will continue to give valuable playing opportunities to our members.

“We are grateful to Aphrodite Hills Resort and ISM for their support in staging two consecutive tournaments as part of our first trip to Cyprus, and we look forward to showcasing the country to our global television audience.

“Similarly our thanks also go to Fairmont St Andrews, which has previously staged the Scottish Senior Open, for stepping up to now host the Scottish Championship, which extends our second UK Swing to four events. As the Home of Golf, Scotland obviously has many top class golfing venues and we are delighted to be visiting another of those.”