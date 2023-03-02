With just four matches to go to the end of the league round of the men’s division of the Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023, the battle is down to three teams as to who will emerge victorious at the top of the standings.

The top three teams currently – leaders Terengganu Hockey Team (THT), second-placed Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and third-placed Maybank – scored a whopping 21 goals between them on the tenth match day this evening.

THT regained their position at the top of the standings following their resounding 10-2 win over ATM – with a brace of Field Goals each from Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook (8th and 42nd minute) and Muhammad Marhan Mohd Jalil (50th and 52nd minute).

The rest of the goals for THT were scored by Yoo Seung Ho (Field Goal, 7th minute), Faizal Saari (Field Goal, 28th), Muhammad Anid Sufian Mat Ruslee (Field Goal, 32nd), Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosdi (Field Goal, 33rd), Jang Jong-hyun (Penalty Corner, 34th) and Shello Silverius (Field Goal, 55th).

The win gave THT 28 points from ten matches played – three points ahead of second-placed TNB, who edged UiTM HA-KPT 2-1 – with the winning goal coming off Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal’s Field Goal in the 51st minute.

Muhammad Azrai had given TNB the lead with the first Field Goal after just seven minutes before it was cancelled out by UiTM’s Muhammad Idris Samad, who finished off a 34th minute Penalty Corner.

On the other hand, Maybank stayed third in the standings following their easy 9-0 victory over Nurunsafi Sporting.

Fourth is Young Tigers, who beat TNB Thunderbolts 2-1, as they maintained a six-point advantage over fifth-placed UiTM.

The 11th match day of the TNBMHL 2023 will be played on Saturday with an explosive tie between Maybank and THT while Young Tigers will be looking to deliver an upset over TNB.

Both matches will be played at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

MEN

TNB Thunderbolts 1

Young Tigers 2

Maybank 9

Nurunsafi Sporting 0

UiTM HA-KPT 1

Tenaga Nasional Berhad 2

ATM 2

Terengganu Hockey Team 10

