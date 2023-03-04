Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) are comfortable at the top of the men’s division of the Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 after beating rivals Maybank 3-2 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil this evening.

Heading into the last few crucial matches of the league, the win for THT made sure that they still stayed top of the standings as Maybank remained third.

It was THT, who went ahead in the second period when Penalty Corner specialist Jang Jong-hyun smacked in the lead in the 23rd minute.

But Maybank did not give up and in a two-minute blitz, they went 2-1 ahead when Adam Aiman Mamat smashed in a 25th minute Penalty Corner before Muhajr Abdul Rauf then added another Penalty Corner goal a minute later.

However, THT then tightened up their game for Jong-hyun to guide in a second Penalty Corner in the 40th minute for the equaliser as Mohd Fitri Saari then crashed in a 52nd minute Field Goal for the winning goal.

After 11 matches, THT have amassed 31 points – eight points ahead of Maybank, and three points ahead of second-placed Tenaga Nasional Berhad, who were made to work hard today for their 4-3 victory over Young Tigers.

It was TNB who went ahead in the ninth minute with Muhammad Aminuddin Mohd Zain’s Penalty Corner before Young Tigers came back with the 20th minute equaliser through Muhammad Khairul Norizan’s Penalty Corner.

TNB regained the lead in the 22nd minute with No 4. Muhamad Ramadan Rauf’s Field Goal as Young Tigers replied with the equaliser off No. 9’s Field Goal three minutes later to put the score at 2-2.

The electric men then surged ahead with two goals – No. 13 Firhan Arshard’s Penalty Stroke in the 25th minute and then No.23 Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal’s Field Goal four minutes later.

With the score at 4-2 to TNB’s advantage, Young Tigers tried hard to stage a comeback but they could only manage a single goal through No. 2 Prabu’s Penalty Corner in the 46th minute for the final score line.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

MEN

UiTM HA-KPT 6

ATM 1

Nurunsafi Sporting 2

TNB Thunderbolts 5

Maybank 2

Terengganu Hockey Team 3

Young Tigers 3

Tenaga Nasional Berhad 4

