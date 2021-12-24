The World Athletics Council has approved the competition timetables for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Muscat 22 and the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22. The qualification procedure for the World U20 Championships has also been approved.

Originally scheduled to take place in Minsk in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic led to its postponement and relocation, the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat will now be held on 4-5 March 2022, and the timetable is as follows:

4 March

8:00 U20 women’s 10km race walk

9:10 U20 men’s 10km race walk

16:00 women’s 20km race walk

5 March

7:00 women’s and men’s 35km race walk

16:00 men’s 20km race walk

The World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 will be held from 1-6 August. There will be morning and afternoon sessions on the first five days, then one session on the last day with 10 finals spread throughout the three-hour programme.

The qualifying window for the World U20 Championships opened on 1 October 2021 and will close on 18 July 2022.

