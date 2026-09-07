Sahako and Thai Son Bac have taken the lead in Group A of the National Futsal Cup 2026 after an intense two rounds.

Sahako recorded the biggest win of the tournament so far when they thrashed Luxury Ha Long 12-0, while Thai Son Bac were not far behind with a 6-0 victory over Ho Chi Minh City Youth.

After a dramatic 3-3 draw between Sahako and Thai Son Bac on opening day, the former were determined to grab their first three points of the competition.

Just six minutes in and Sahako went 2-0 up with a double from Marco Moreira.

And from there, Sahako never looked back with two more goals from Moreira (23rd and 40th).

The rest of the goals were scored by Ly Dang Hung (15th), Nguyen Hoang Anh Vu (20th), Tran Thanh Phong (24th), Do Tuan Vu (26th), Y-zen Nie Kdam (29th), Tran Le Bo (30th), Dinh Bo Thanh (36th) and Huynh Mi Woen (36th).

In the meantime, defending champions Thai Son Bac took just three minutes to take the lead through An Lam Toi.

Jediel Motta put Thai Son Bac further ahead in the 14th minute as Nguyen Trong Kien (18th minute), goalkeeper Pham Van Tu, added two more (31st and 34th), and the final goal of the game came from Nguyen Huu Bac (40th minute) for the full points.

At the end of two matches in Group A of the National Futsal Cup 2026, Thai Son Bac and Sahako are on the same four points.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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