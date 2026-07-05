SSS Leopard FC have been crowned champions of Malaysia’s Liga Puteri Elite for the third time in a row.

After seven matches, SSS Leopard stayed undefeated as they picked up 19 points from six wins and one draw.

Second was SSMS Phoenix FC and KL Havana FC third.

In their final game of the season, SSS Leopard FC edged SSMS Phoenix FC 1-0 with the only goal of the game coming off Khaisara Atilya in the 42nd minute.

ROLL OF HONOUR

LIGA PUTERI ELITE 2026

CHAMPIONS: SSS LEOPARD FC

RUNNERS-UP: SSMS PHOENIX FC

THIRD: KL HAVANA FC

TOP SCORER: LAILA SYAMILA (SSS LEOPARD FC) – 9 goals

BEST GOALKEEPER: NUR IRDINA ADRIANA (SSS LEOPARD FC)

BEST PLAYER: NUR ALESYAH JAINUDDIN (SSMS PHOENIX FC)

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