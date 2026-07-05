Jean-Éric Vergne delivered a remarkable comeback drive to secure second place in Round 13 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship thanks to a perfectly executed energy management strategy.

Experience and flawless race execution enabled Jean-Éric Vergne to secure a podium finish in the second race of this weekend’s double-header.

Starting from the back of the grid, both drivers adopted different strategies to maximize the team’s chances in a highly tactical race, producing an action-packed race that culminated in a thrilling finish under Full Course Yellow conditions and varied results for the team.

The second race in this weekend’s double-header followed a difficult qualifying session, with the Citroën Racing Formula E Team starting with Nick Cassidy on P15 and Jean-éric Vergne on P18 on the grid, and both cars adopting different strategies to maximize their efforts on the wet track.

With weather conditions remaining unpredictable at the Shanghai International Circuit, the team opted to split the strategies of its two drivers to maximize its chances of scoring valuable championship points.

Anticipating two different race scenarios, Nick Cassidy started the race with a setup better suited to wet conditions, while Jean-Éric Vergne adopted an approach designed for a race expected to remain largely dry.

Two distinct directions, both in terms of car setup and energy management, allowing the team to cover every possible scenario.

This approach ended up proving successful for the French team. Thanks to outstanding energy management throughout the race, Vergne built up a significant energy advantage over his main rivals heading into the closing stages.

Successive Attack Mode activations later in the race then allowed the Frenchman to launch a spectacular charge through the field, climbing into the top ten, then the top five, before joining the fight for the leading positions.

A late-race Yellow Flag due to impact on the track reshuffled the order one final time. When racing resumed under green flag conditions, the two-time Champion was in a dramatic battle with fellow long-term Formula E driver, Lucas di Grassi. Ultimately, as the Brazilian had taken Attack Mode at the very last minute, he had more time left and Vergne crossed the finish line at a nail-bitingly close second place.

On the other side of the garage, Nick Cassidy endured a more challenging afternoon. Despite a different strategy designed to anticipate changing weather conditions, the New Zealander began the race in contention for points with impressive lap times. Unfortunately, the deployment of the Full Course Yellow left him to finish the race in 16th position.

By adopting two contrasting race strategies to cover every possible race scenario, Citroën Racing Formula E Team turned difficult starting positions into a major result, leaving Shanghai with a victory and 18 valuable championship points.

Cyril Blais, Citroën Racing Formula E Team Principal: “It was a very good day for the team with Jean-Éric finishing second. His season has been challenging so far, with several opportunities that, for different reasons, hadn’t been converted into the results we deserved. Despite a difficult qualifying session for both cars, we managed to fight back through a well-executed race strategy. This podium is a reward for Jean-Éric, but also for the hard work of the entire team. We leave Shanghai with an important podium and plenty of positives to build on for the remainder of the season.”

Nick Cassidy, Citroën Racing Formula E Team driver: “It wasn’t my weekend, but I’m really happy for the team. The strategy worked perfectly on the other side of the garage and Jean-Éric delivered an outstanding comeback drive. On my side, there are still plenty of things to understand, but we’ll keep working together to come back stronger at the next race.”

Jean-Éric Vergne, Citroën Racing Formula E Team driver: “It was a good race and I’m really happy to be back on the podium. The start wasn’t easy, as I struggled to match the pace and was a little frustrated during the opening laps. But once the track started to dry, our strategy began to pay off. We took a gamble with the team before the start, and it turned out to be the right one. I was able to make my way quickly through the field, and this result is a great reward for the whole team after a challenging start to the season.”

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