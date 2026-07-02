SHANGHAI, CHINA – JULY 02: Dan Ticktum of Great Britain and CUPRA KIRO looks on in the Pitlane during previews ahead of the Shanghai E-Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on July 02, 2026 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/LAT Images)

Formula E and driver Dan Ticktum, to unleash the GEN4 car at Goodwood Festival of Speed on 9-12 July.

It is the first public appearance of the GEN4 in the UK after its reveal at the Paul Ricard Circuit in April.

The GEN4 is capable of hitting speeds of 335kph and 0-100kph in 1.8s with 600kW power and all-wheel drive.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will bring its fastest-ever single-seater to the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 9-12 July as CUPRA KIRO driver, Dan Ticktum, takes the wheel of the all-new GEN4 race car for its first public appearance in the UK.

Taking on the legendary 1.16-mile Goodwood Hill, Formula E will push the limits of its next-generation race car at one of motorsport’s most demanding and celebrated venues, in front of thousands of fans attending the world’s greatest celebration of motorsport and car culture.

The demonstration will provide fans with their first opportunity to publicly see Formula E’s fastest and most advanced race car in action, up the iconic Goodwood hill.

Alongside the all-new GEN4, Formula E will showcase the complete evolution of its Championship cars, with GEN1, GEN2, GEN3 and GEN4 displayed together for the first time at Goodwood. Drivers and personalities from across the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s history will also attend, celebrating more than a decade of innovation, competition and progress in electric motorsport since the series’ inception in 2012.

Capable of speeds exceeding 335 km/h, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in approximately 1.8 seconds and reaching 0-200 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, GEN4 represents the biggest performance leap in Formula E history. In ATTACK MODE, the car produces up to 600kW of power (equivalent to 815hp), a 71% increase in output compared with the current season’s GEN3 Evo, and is the only single-seater race car featuring permanent all-wheel drive.

The GEN4 will start its racing campaign in the 2026/27 Season, beginning with pre-season testing in Madrid on 16-20 November before the first race in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 18-19 December.

The new generation machine is expected to deliver the fastest Formula E racing ever seen, with GEN4 projected to be around 10 seconds per lap faster than GEN3 in qualifying configuration and at least five seconds per lap faster on street circuits in race conditions.

Beyond outright performance, GEN4 continues Formula E’s commitment to sustainable innovation. The car will be the world’s first racing car designed to be 100% recyclable or reusable, incorporating at least 20% recycled materials across key components. Its tyres will contain 65% renewable and recycled materials, while the battery contains no rare earth minerals.

Dan Ticktum, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and CUPRA KIRO Driver said: “Goodwood is the ultimate celebration of car culture, so it’s the perfect place to show the fastest single-seater Formula E has ever built. The GEN4 is 50% more powerful in race mode than the current cars, handles like an absolute weapon with that permanent all-wheel drive, and it’s ready to fly up the hill. It’s going to be wild – I’m excited.”

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E said: “We are incredibly excited to debut the all-new GEN4 car for fans at Goodwood, an event that shares our deep passion for racing and innovation. The Festival of Speed is the perfect stage to give the public its first up close look at the GEN4 car in action. This isn’t just an incremental step forward, the GEN4 represents a massive performance leap in Formula E history.”

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