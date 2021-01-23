The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) is optimistic that the Tokyo Summer Olympic will still go on from July 23 to August 8 this year.

The confidence came after a virtual discussion with the President of International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach and the President of Japan Olympic Committee, Yamashita Yasuhiro on Friday.

OCM President, Tan Sri Norza Zakaria said, thorough preparation made by the Japanese government has assured his side that the games would not be cancelled.

Norza added, the OCM is also in discussion with the IOC regarding the vaccination of the national contingent to the Games and thanked the International body for the readiness to support OCM and the Malaysian government’s involvement on the matter.

On Friday, Japan’s Premier, Yoshihide Suga said he is determined to continue holding the Tokyo Games as organisers dismissed media report that some top officials claimed the cancellation of the Games was inevitable as current Covid-19 pandemic has not shown signs of receding.

Suga stressed that the rescheduled Games were on track after the The Times reported an unnamed government sources saying that Japan had shifted their focus to organise in 2032. – Oleh Siti Zafirah Kamal

