Tokyo 2020 Olympic men’s rugby sevens off to a flying start at Tokyo Stadium

Opening match wins for Fiji, Great Britain, New Zealand, Argentina, South Africa and USA

Second competition session begins at 16:30 local time (GMT+9) with Great Britain v Japan

The Tokyo 2020 men’s Olympic rugby sevens competition began in exciting fashion with all 12 teams in action on the first morning of rugby sevens at Tokyo Stadium.

READ SESSION ONE REVIEW >>

Defending champions Fiji needed to come from behind to get their Tokyo 2020 campaign off to a winning start against hosts Japan, eventually running out 24-19 winners.

In the other Pool B encounter reigning silver medallists Great Britain got their campaign off to a winning start, with a 33-0 defeat of Canada with World Series top try scorer of all time Dan Norton scoring two tries.

Japan will begin the second competition session when they take on Great Britain at 16:30 local time (GMT+9) with the hosts looking for their first win. Canada will be looking to score their first points of the Games when they face Fiji at 17:00 local time.

In Pool A, Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Rugby Sevens Series champions New Zealand opened their Tokyo 2020 campaign with a win, beating the Republic of Korea 50-5.

The All Blacks Sevens will take on Argentina at 17:30 local time, and the South Americans warmed up for that match with an impressive 29-19 defeat of Australia.

South Africa, meanwhile, scored five tries to beat Ireland 33-14 and kick-off their Pool C campaign with victory on day one.

In the final match of the morning session, Kenya slipped to an agonising 19-14 defeat to the USA. South Africa will now take on Kenya in the final match of day one at 19:00 local time (GMT+9).

Latest news, rights free images, quotes and statistics from the Olympic Games rugby sevens competition are available in the World Rugby Media Zone and the latest social media updates are on @worldrugby7s and #rugby7s.