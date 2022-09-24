AMIR Azim Abdul Shukor slammed an unbeaten 41 runs as Perak crushed Federal Territory by seven wickets to win the gold medal in the Malaysia Games cricket T20 final at the UKM Oval today.

Chasing 78 runs for victory, Perak struggled at 2-22 after losing the wickets of opening batsmen Muhammad Haziq Aiman (5 runs) and Rahim Khan (8 runs).

Amir, however, stepped up the batting attack and helped Perak achieve their target with six overs remaining. His 41 runs came off 30 balls and included five fours and one sixer.

FT’s innings crumbled at 5-53 runs in the 13th over and never recovered to eventually be dismissed for a paltry 77 runs.

Selangor defeated Johor by eight wickets to take the bronze medal. Johor were dismissed for 53 runs in 19.3 overs while Selangor scored 56 runs for the loss of two wickets in 4.5 overs for victory.

Vijay Unni Suresh knocked 35 runs off 15 balls that included 6 fours and one sixer.

Scores – Federal Territory 77 in 19.1 overs (Virandeep Singh 18, Arjoon Thillainathan 17, Xavier Aroom 10; Ahmad Akmal Alif 3-11, Norman Haiqal 2-18, Amir Azim1-12, Mohamed Afiq Syakir 1-17}.

Perak 78-3 in 14 overs {Amir Azim Abdul Shukor 41, Aslam Khan Malik 10; Virandeep Singh 2-10, Sachinu Hattige 1-27).

Result: Perak won by seven wickets.

Like this: Like Loading...