While the majority of the racing world is not yet able to return to the track in real life, the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual appears to have hit the mark in enticing and interesting global motorsport names to compete in the world’s greatest endurance race.

The racing on 13-14th June will be virtual, of course, but the buzz around the biggest event of its kind is very real!

Within five days of its launch, the organisers had received over 85 requests for entries in a race which will see teams comprised of professional racing drivers and the world’s best sim racers, battling for glory over 24 hours on the iconic Le Mans track.

The rFactor 2 platform on which the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will be run allows for a maximum of 50 cars, split between LMP and GTE categories, so the task of the Selection Committee made up of representatives from the worlds of both motorsport and esports – was not an easy one. It should be stressed that the selection is in no way associated with the selection of cars for the real 24 Hours of Le Mans which this year will be held on 19/20th September.

All driver line ups will be announced over the coming week…expect some surprises and some superstar line ups!

The entry list includes 30 LMPs and 20 GTEs, and features manufacturer commitments from Aston Martin, Corvette, Ferrari, Porsche and Toyota and top teams as Penske, Rebellion, Signatech, JOTA, WRT, Team Project 1, United Autosports, and so many others. Top Sim racers teams will also be on the grid including Redline, Veloce, Williams Esports, Zansho and more…The grid promises to be lively and colourful as all teams are free to create their own liveries.

A live TV programme around the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will be broadcast around the world, to supplement all usual gaming channels and social media networks, and more details on this element will be revealed soon.

So stay tuned…you won’t want to miss a single lap of this unique race.

