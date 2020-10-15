After four days of fierce competition, there was still no clear leader who stood head and shoulder above everyone else in the National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 here at Stadium Juara.

And the competition could not have been keener than it is in Group A of the boys’ singles where both Justin Hoh and Jacky Kok Jing Hong are currently in the lead with 5 points each after six matches played.

Justin continued to maintain his position at the top of Group A after defeating Ong Ken Yon 21-13, 21-19 while Jacky easily won over Anson Cheong 21-14, 21-4 to continue to keep pace of the leader.

On the other hand, in Group B, Eogene Ewe Eon inched closer to guaranteeing his position at the top after winning all 6 matches so far – including this morning’s victory over Jan Jireh Lee in a three-set battle 21-17, 16-21, 21-13.

Muhd Adam Shah and Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng are on second and third respectively with four points each.

But Group C saw fierce competition between two players – Lok Hong Quan and Aaron Tai – who are on the same five points each as Group D saw the continued domination of Teck Joon Kong.

In the girls’ singles, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman is still in Group B with a 100% record with five points from five matches.

And this morning, Nurshuhaini scored a straight set 21-17, 21-14 win over Loh Zhi Wei.

Two players – Ong Xin Yee and Chan Wen Tse – are hot on the trail of Nurshuhaini, on second and third with 4 points each.

RESULTS (Morning Session)

7:30am

BS-A – Group Justin Hoh – ONG Ken Yon (21-13 21-19)

BS-A – Group Muhd Fazriq – Ong Zhen Yi (21-17 16-21 21-13)

BS-A – Group Jacky Kok Jing Hong – Anson Cheong (21-14 21-4)

BS-A – Group Chia Jeng Hon – V Poopathi (21-16 21-12)

BS-A – Group Chua Kim Sheng – Jimmy Wong (21-16 22-20)

BS-B – Group Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng – Ferdinan Ramno (21-18 21-16)

BS-B – Group Eogene Ewe Eon – Jan Jireh Lee (20-22 21-13 21-17)

BS-B – Group Low Han Chen – Rex Hooi Shao Herng (21-18 17-21 21-14)

BS-B – Group Muhd Faiq – Muhd Adam Shah – (21-19 22-20)

GS-B – Group Chan Wen Tse – Lim Yi Wei (21-14 21-17)

GS-B – Group Chong Jie Yu – Tan Shen Thing (21-10 21-17)

GS-B – Group Siti Nurshuhaini – Loh Zhi Wei (21-17 21-14)

9:00am

BS-C – Group Aaron Tai – Yeow Chun Cher (21-19 17-21 21-13)

BS-C – Group Hanz Haiqal – Kang Khai Xing (21-13 24-26 21-19)

BS-C – Group Lok Hong Quan – Tamilarasukumar (21-9 21-12)

BS-D – Group Ayu Fu Sheng – Lim Wei Hou (21-9 21-12)

BS-D – Group Lee Yen Wei – Chee Hong Wei (21-6 21-12)

BS-D – Group Kong Teck Joon – Mohd Amzar Hakimi (21-15 21-8)

