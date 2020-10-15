In spite of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the Malaysian Purple League still managed to deliver a successful hosting of the AEON Credit Purple League Junior 2020 for Region 1.

The two-day event managed to attract the participation of nine teams from across the country who descended upon the town of Port Dickson in Negri Sembilan to showcase their talents.

And at the end of the two days of keen competition, four teams made the cut to the Grand Final.

Organisers Malaysian Purple League have strictly adhered to the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) which has been set where other than having the venue disinfected three times a day, other precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure safety.

Among them the taking of body temperature at each entry points, social distancing, limiting the number of people at the venue, the mandatory of using a mask with the exception of players on the court while staff were also required to use face shields and gloves.

However, the fact still remained that the latest wave of COVID-19 has forced organisers to relook at the upcoming events.

After our discussion with BAM and our sponsors , we are advised to postpone this tournament to a later date will be announced later.

Should there be no further causes of concern, the dates above will remain. However should the situation be unfavourable, we will notify all parties promptly on any changes, if any. We remain steadfast with our partners at BAM and are closely in regular communication to determine the best course of action.

Although we are in an extremely high spirit to continue with the tournament, this unprecedented event has putting a pause to not only to the AEON Credit Purple League Junior 2020 but the whole 2020 Purple League calendar.

We would like to give the assurance that players’ health remained the top priority in all of our endeavours.

