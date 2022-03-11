The last time Italy won all three races on the opening day of the season was back in 1996 – the first day of Valentino Rossi’s career

Some things are just written in the stars. Back at the 1996 Malaysian Grand Prix, the motorcycling world was welcoming a charismatic young Italian named Valentino Rossi into the Grand Prix fold whilst also witnessing an Italian hat-trick on the opening weekend for only the third time in history.

Victories came courtesy of Luca Cadalora in the 500cc class, Max Biaggi in 250cc and Stefano Perugini in 125cc on a special afternoon at the Shah Alam circuit.