The Myanmar women’s national team made it two wins from two matches at the ongoing Four Nations Tournament in Kathmandu, Nepal.

At the Dasharath Stadium, Myanmar began their campaign by beating Lebanon 3-1 before thrashing Kyrgyzstan 5-0.

Myanmar will take on host Nepal tomorrow to decide the top two teams of the round-robin stage before the final of the Four Nations meet slated for Wednesday.

Nepal were also on the full six points after two matches – a 1-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan in their opening tie before beating Lebanon by the same score line in the second match.

