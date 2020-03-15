All matches in the Myanmar National League 2020 and corresponding leagues will be played behind closed doors – until April 30.

Following the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) that the COVID-19 disease is a pandemic, the Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) made the decision of no-spectators in the MNL and other competitions.

“We are taking pre-emptive measures,” said MFF General Secretary Ko Ko Thein.

The MFF are in constant contact with FIFA and also the AFC on the latest COVID-19 issue.