Ng Tze Yong clinched the men’s singles title as Aaron-Wooi Yik emerged victorious in the men’s doubles of the BAM Invitational Championships this evening in Bukit Kiara.

Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing also made the winner’s circle when they took the crown in the mixed doubles.

Tze Yong was in full control against the Division 2 winner Leong Jun Hao as he raced to a 21-13 win in the first set before blazing through the second set 21-8 in a match that lasted just 31 minutes.

“I knew that he (Jun Hao) was injured but I had to play my normal game as this is a championship,” said Tze Yong.

“My target is to win a place in the Thomas Cup squad but I still have to improve on my power and strength.”

On the other hand, Aaron Chia- Soh Wooi Yik fulfilled expectations to win the men’s doubles title after beating Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi in the final.

Aaron-Wooi Yik took just nine minutes to take the first set 21-14 before rounding off the win with the second set 21-18.

“We learn from our mistakes and we did well in the final. The tournament has given us a lot of confidence and we are very happy with what we have achieved,” added Aaron.

Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing proved that they might just be the next mixed doubles to watch when they dumped Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying in the final.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing made short of Peng Soon-Liu Ying to take the first set 21-10 before putting in another determined performance to win the second set 22 -20 in just over half an hour.

“It has been a long time since we have competed like this. We won the first set but they really made us work for the second set,” said Kin Meng.

Added Pei Jing: “I was not focussed on winning but rather on the performance. We fell behind in the second set but we were confident of winning this game.”

RESULTS

WOMEN’S SINGLES: Soniia Cheah beat Eoon Qi Xuan 21-16, 25-23

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng beat Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah 21-14, 21-17

MIXED DOUBLES: Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing beat Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying 21-10, 22-20

MEN’S SINGLES: Ng Tze Yong beat Leong Jun Hao 21-13, 21-8

MEN’S DOUBLES: Aaron Chia- Soh Wooi Yik beat Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 21-14, 21-18

