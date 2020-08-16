Soniia Cheah took the crown in the women’s singles event of the BAM Invitational Championships when she crushed Eoon Qi Xuan in the final here this afternoon in Bukit Kiara.

Soniia fend off some hard resistance from Qi Xuan in the first set before closing the game 21-16.

The second set would be much keener as after closing the gap several times, Qi Xuan even managed to draw level as both players fought points for points.

But in the end, Soniia had just that little extra to take the second set 25-23 in a battle that lasted 42 minutes.

“My ankle was not good today as it got a bit injured at yesterday’s training. But I’m glad that I managed to pull through and win the title,” said Soniia.

“The second set was a bit of a struggle, but I pushed myself to win it as I don’t want to play in the rubber set. The juniors are improving well but they still lacked match experience and handling.”

On the other hand, Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng proved to be unstoppable in the final of the women’s doubles when they cruised past Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah in the second final of the afternoon.

Mei Kuan-Meng Yean easily took the first set 21-14 as Pearly-Thinaah tried harder in the second set before folding to a 21-17 defeat in the battle that lasted just under 38 minutes.

“We had expected a tough game as in the group stage, they pushed us hard to play in the rubber set. But in the final today, we were prepared so we pushed them even harder,” added Mei Kuan.

“This tournament is certainly very good for us as it has given us the chance to regain the tournament feel. And for that we really appreciate this idea of this championship from the BAM.”

RESULTS

WOMEN’S SINGLES: Soniia Cheah beat Eoon Qi Xuan 21-16, 25-23

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng beat Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah 21-14, 21-17

