Asia’s top eight sides will gather for a spectacular showdown next weekend when the Continent’s top-tier men’s club tournament culminates with the AFC Champions League Elite™ (ACL Elite) Finals Jeddah 2025.Set to be played between Friday, April 25 and Saturday, May 3, the quest for ultimate glory in the ACL Elite 2024/25 continues with four blockbuster Quarter-final battles in the Saudi Arabian city, which will also host both the Semi-finals as well as the showpiece Final in a unique centralised format.For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_champions_league_elite.html/news/ultimate-glory-beckons-at-aclelite-finals #AFF

