The Vietnam Futsal women’s team will head to Japan and China as they gear up for the AFC Futsal Women’s Asian Cup 2025.

In addition to training in Japan, the Vietnam Futsal women’s team will play one match against a Japanese Futsal women’s club and then take on the Japan Futsal women’s national team on 25 April 2025.

The squad will then head to China on 1 May 2025 to take on the China Futsal women’s team two days later.

“In Japan, we will have a friendly match against the Japan Futsal women’s national team, which is one of the top teams in Asia,” said head coach Nguyen Dinh Hoang.

“This is an opportunity for the players to prepare mentally and to improve for the final rounds, where there will be several strong teams that would have had better preparation.”

For the AFC Futsal Women’s Asian Cup 2025 in China (6-17 May 2025), Vietnam’s Futsal women’s national team is in Group B against Iran, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

