Defending champions Borneo Flyers made a strong start at the Borneo Sevens 2024, winning their matches on the opening day of the women’s competition.

Drawn into Women’s Pool C alongside Briars RFC (Australia) and the Singapore Development team, the Flyers racked up a total of 46 points across their two matches at the Eagles Rugby Club here.

However, tournament debutants Hua Gan Guo Ji RC (China) stole the spotlight, topping Women’s Pool D with an impressive 130 points after winning all three of their matches.

Hua Gan Guo Ji RC showcased their dominance early, scoring 29 points in the first 10 minutes of their clash against Uzbekistan. They share the group with Uzbekistan, Eagles RFC Select (Philippines), and DKI Jakarta (Indonesia).

Uzbekistan and Eagles RFC Select each secured one win, while DKI Jakarta closed out Day One without a victory.

Despite the sweltering heat, the pace of the matches remained relentless, with some teams managing to score their first try within the opening minute of kick-off.

In the men’s category, last year’s runners-up Borneo Eagles (Malaysia) were placed in Pool A with Uzbekistan Rugby, Malaysian University, and DKI Jakarta. Despite strong resistance from their opponents, the Eagles racked up 119 points from three hard-fought matches.

Uzbekistan Rugby currently sits second in Pool A, winning two of their three matches.

Pool B saw action from Briars RFC (Australia), Shaheen 7s (UAE), Singapore Development, and All For One (Thailand). Shaheen 7s emerged as the frontrunner, collecting 93 points from three wins.

Women’s Bowl Play-Offs kick off at 8.30am with Briars RFC facing DKI Jakarta, followed by Eagles Select taking on DKI Jakarta at 11.30am. The final Bowl play-off match between Briars RFC and Eagles Select is set for 2.20pm.

The Women’s Cup semifinals begin at 10.50am, with Borneo Flyers facing Uzbekistan Rugby. Singapore Development will take on Huangganguoji RC in the second semifinal at 11.10am. The women’s final is scheduled for 4.14pm.

Men’s Cup quarterfinals begin at 9.00am, starting with Borneo Eagles vs. Singapore Development. Other matches include Malaysian University vs. Briars RFC, Uzbekistan Rugby vs. All For One, and DKI Jakarta vs. Shaheen 7s. The men’s final will kick off at 4.30pm.

Winners of both the men’s and women’s tournaments will each take home USD5,000 in cash and the prestigious challenge trophy. Runners-up will be awarded USD2,000 respectively.

Sandakan Member of Parliament Vivan Wong is expected to officiate the prize presentation ceremony on Sunday.

