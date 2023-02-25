Atletico Ultramar have taken the early lead in the 2023 FFTL (FA of Timor Leste) Football League (Liga Futebol de Timor Leste) with four points from two matches played.

After drawing AD.S.L.B. to a 1-1 draw in their opening game of the season, they then beat Karketu Dili FC 2-1 for their first three points of the new season.

Romulo Escurial delivered the 85th minute winner after both teams were tied 1-1.

Pascoal Fernandes gave Ultramar the lead after just four minutes into the game before Karketu Dili then found the equaliser through Galvanio Alberto in the 45th minute.

LIGA FUTEBOL DE TIMOR LESTE 2023

RESULTS

Emmanuel FC 0-1 Assalam FC

AS Ponta Leste 2-2 Academica FC

Atletic Ultramar 2-1 Karketu Dili FC

FC Portu Taibese 1-2 Aitana FC

