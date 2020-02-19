Don’t let your guard down!

That’s the clear message from Universiti Kuala Lumpur President and Chief Executive Officer Prof Dato’ Dr Mazliham Mohd Su’ud to the reigning Premier League champions when they take on Maybank in the semi-final of the lucrative TNB Cup tomorrow (Feb 19) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

“As champions, we must play like champions. UniKL’s target this season is to win all three trophies. We have come this far in realising our dream. UniKL’s unblemished record in the League speaks volume of our strength, commitment and more importantly the professionalism in the team,” said Prof Dato’ Dr Mazliham.

“While I congratulate the players for their effort in winning the league, my biggest fear is complacency. We won the Charity Shield and the League title. The show must go on and there must be no room for complacency. Our mission is not completed and I would like to see the players move a level up and reach the final of the TNB Cup and win it,” he added.

For the record, UniKL defeated Maybank 4-2 and 4-0 respectively during the home and away matches in the League.

He was speaking at an appreciation luncheon and press conference that was also graced by UniKL chairman and Pro-Chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr SukimanSarmani, Deputy President (Academic & Technology) Prof Dr.Shahrulniza Musa, UniKL Hockey president Dato’ Amir Azhar Ibrahim, UniKL hockey advisor Dato’ MirnawanNawawi, team officials and players at the Chancellery today.

The event was also attended by Fauzidah Muhamad Mokhtar, Chief Executive Officer of Passion Bizz Solutions, Sifu Print director Mohamad FikriRamelanand Sean Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Van Goff -UniKL hockey sponsors.

Prof Dato’ Dr Mazliham also showered praise on former national team forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil who underwent surgery on his fractured jaw and bounced back three weeks later to join the team.

“He approached us and said he wanted to play. We were worried of his injury and after consulting the specialist who treated him we allowed him to play. He has shown great character on his return and has scored seven goals. UniKL is proud to have Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin in the team.” hesaid, adding that several youngsters such as former SMK Datuk BentaraLuarBatuPahat student Krishanraj Singh Gill, Mohamad Farhan Mohd Zain, Muhammad FaidFarhadh and Muhammad Firdaus Fauzi have shown exemplary performance throughout the league.

Meanwhile, UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj has warned his players not to throw caution to the wind in the TNB Cup semi-finals against Maybank.

“It is alright to sit back and enjoy this moment. All of you deserve it but our mission is just 50 percent completed. We have a lot of work to do still and it is not over yet,” he said.

“But you must stay focus and enjoy your game with a deep sense of commitment. Remember, our mission is to win the TNB Cup now and we have to go in and complete that job!”

Dato’ Amir Azhar, in his welcoming speech earlier, said UniKL hockey team was formed in 2009 and in the last 10 years has made great inroads in the local scene.

“I would like to welcome the new players including RoelBovendeert from the Netherlands. We demand consistency in the team as shown by our performance. This is to build UniKL hockey brand as a superpower in the game locally,” he added.

“We are currently conducting junior development coaching programmes at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi which is ‘Home of UniKL’ and plans to organise inter-UniKL competitions is in the pipeline,” added Dato’ Amir.

UniKL Hockey Management also honoured players who were outstanding in the League with special awards.

Midfielder Baljit Singh Charun received the ‘Most Consistent Player’ award followed by Muhamad Faid (Most Improved Player); Mohamad Farhan (Most Supportive Player); Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (Most Courageous Player) and Izwan Firdaus Ahmad Tajuddin (Most memorable goal).