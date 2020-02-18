The Vietnam Professional Football JSC (VPF) announced adjusting the schedule of the kick off dates for the V-League 2020 and the corresponding lower leagues for the new season.

The decision for change was made due to the decision of the Vietnam Prime Minister on the acute respiratory tract inflammation (nCoV) issue, and with the agreement of VFF.

The kick off dates for the league in 2020 will follow these plans:

2.1. Plan A:

V.League: kick-off on 29th Feb 2020

V.League 2: kick-off on 14th Mar 2020

National Cup: kick-off on 23rd Feb 2020

2.2. Plan B:

V.League: kick-off on 7th Mar 2020

V.League 2: kick-off on 14th Mar 2020

National Cup: kick-off on 3rd Apr 2020

Source: VPF