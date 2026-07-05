Bostjan AVBELJ seen during the FIA European Rally Championship Stop 05 in Fiuggi, Italy on July 5, 2025. // @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Italian hotshot leads the way in Rome.

Roberto Daprà will start the final leg of his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship tomorrow (Sunday) on course for his maiden victory in the all-action series.

With four stages and 71.86 timed kilometres remaining, Daprà leads Teemu Suninen by 20.2sec as Boštjan Avbelj made it a Pirelli-equipped Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 top three in third place.

On mountainous stages northeast of Rome, Andrea Crugnola had led his home ERC counter at the midday halt by 5.8sec but came under mounting pressure from Daprà on the first leg of the afternoon loop. Daprà, a former FIA ERC4 champion, went 4.1sec quicker than Crugnola through SS5 to narrow his compatriot’s lead to 1.7sec.

It would then get decidedly worse for Crugnola when he lost control of his Lancia Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale on a right-hand turn 13.6 kilometres into the 27.85-kilometre Piana di Rascino test that followed and slid down a ditch.

The two-time Rally di Roma Capitale winner and co-driver Luca Beltrame were unharmed, but with their car stuck just metres from the road, their hopes of ERC glory were over, leaving Daprà and Luca Guglielmetti in the clear.

“I’m so sorry for Andrea because we were doing a super fight and it’s always good to win on the last stage,” said Daprà, who has run first on the road throughout today following his Qualifying Stage victory on Saturday. “We will see tomorrow because Teemu is 20 seconds behind and there are four stages. We will push but not too much. We need to keep focused.”

Double European champion Giandomenico Basso is fourth after a day spent reacclimatising to his Fabia RS Rally2 having not competed since the ERC season opener in April.

Hyundai-powered Arthur Pelamourgues is a fine sixth overnight on his ERC debut, despite running over rocks when he briefly left the road on SS6. Yoann Bonato was 0.5sec behind his fellow Frenchman and Michelin-equipped driver starting SS7 but moved ahead to complete the overnight top five.

Pablo Sarrazin is seventh, one place ahead of Yohann Rossel, whose progress this morning was hampered by a rear differential issue aboard his Hankook-shod Lancia.

Andrea Mabellini is ninth with Mille Johansson moving up five places during the afternoon to hold 10th overnight.

Reigning European champion Miko Marczyk, a stage winner on this event 12 months ago, is 11th following intercom issues this morning and what he also put down to a lack of pace. However, he responded by going third quickest on today’s closing test.

Simone Campedelli, Marco Bulacia, Roberto Blach Jr and Gábor Nemet round out the top 15 after leg one with Simone Tempestini 16th for Team MRF Tyres.

William Creighton was ninth at the completion of SS5 but dropped out of contention changing a damaged tyre on SS6. A tyre change on the same stage also hit Jakub Matulka’s hopes.

Dominik Stříteský had been tipped for a strong result but tyre damage on SS2 left him out of the fight.

Nikolay Gryazin retired with gearbox issues but will restart on Sunday, while Tristan Charpentier lost several minutes stuck in a ditch on SS2. Erik Cais reported a fuel pump issue at the end of SS6. Tuukka Kauppinen retired after running out of spare tyres on SS6.

The deciding leg of Rally di Roma Capitale on Sunday begins with the 22.21 kilometres of Monastero – Monte Livata from 09:05 local time. The podium finish is scheduled close to St Peter’s Square from 18:30.

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