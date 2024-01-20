The historic National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia is currently undergoing an upgrade with the installation of individual seats.

The installation of the numbered seats is in accordance with FIFA and AFC standards other than just for the improvement of the aesthetics of the venue alone.

The new design is a joint design between Mr. Hor Monirithy, the winner of the chair design, which received the most support from fans and was edited by the designer of the Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC).

The National Olympic Stadium was officially unveiled in 1964 with a capacity of 50,000 spectators.

After the installation of the new seats, the National Olympic Stadium will accommodate a total of 30,000 with work expected to be completed in early 2024.

