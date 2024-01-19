Mikkel Jensen, Nico Müller and Jean-Eric Vergne will team up in the no.93 PEUGEOT 9X8

Paul Di Resta, Loïc Duval and Stoffel Vandoorne will share driving duties in the no.94 car

The opening round of this season’s WEC will be held in Qatar, with the prologue scheduled for 24-25 February 2024, followed by the race a week later

With the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) due to kick off on 24-25 February at the official prologue in Qatar, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies has begun final preparations for the new campaign, determined to keep improving this season.

Since Stoffel Vandoorne joined last year, the team has had the opportunity to review the driver line-ups in the two PEUGEOT 9X8 cars entered in the WEC. The team is determined to find improvements in the slightest details, in what is set to be a very competitive championship.

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies is rounded off by Malthe Jakobsen who will be the team’s reserve driver. After being named Official Junior Driver in 2023, the Dane will continue his growth with the team in 2024.

After the Prologue, the team’s drivers will line up at the opening race of the season on March 2, also in Qatar, at round one of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Olivier Jansonnie – Peugeot Sport technical director: “The standard in the FIA WEC is such that you cannot afford to neglect any aspect and so we have worked during the off-season on trying to improve everywhere we can. The make-up of the crews is an important piece of the jigsaw and having studied race and test data, we were convinced we could fine-tune the line-ups. We are lucky to have six highly talented drivers, so we decided to optimise each car by grouping the drivers in terms of their set-up preferences, the aim being to deliver improved performance.”

