World Athletics takes over popular Roblox game ‘Track & Field: Infinite’, with star appearance from the world’s fastest man

To celebrate the new World Athletics Ultimate Championship, World Athletics is taking over Track & Field: Infinite, the most popular athletics experience on the online gaming platform Roblox, with a little help from Ultimate Legend Usain Bolt.

The fan experience of the Ultimate Championship doesn’t stop when the elite action does. The Roblox takeover gives fans the chance to challenge friends, climb the global leaderboard and compete wherever they are.

It’s the Ultimate Championship inside your favourite game.

In Track & Field: Infinite, players can compete in a range of athletics events, including sprints, hurdles, jumps and relays. They can earn gold stars by achieving certain goals in each event, such as winning a race or beating certain times, some of them set by an NPC (non-player character) of the world’s fastest man, Bolt.

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The Roblox takeover is one of several innovations introduced for the Ultimate Championship, giving fans new ways to engage with the sport.

The World Athletics Ultimate Championship, taking place on 11-13 September, is designed to settle the debate over who is the best of the best – with world champions, Olympic champions, Wanda Diamond League winners and the year’s top-ranked athletes all striving to be crowned the champion of champions. The first edition will feature a historic prize pot of US$10 million.

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