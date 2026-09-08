Seiko will serve as the official timer of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26, taking place in the Hungarian capital from 11-13 September 2026. The role forms part of Seiko’s designation as an official global partner of the championship.

Seiko Group Corporation (“Seiko”), headquartered in Chuo-ku, Tokyo and led by Chairman of the Board, Group CEO and Group CCO Shinji Hattori, has a long-standing partnership with World Athletics.

The World Athletics Ultimate Championship is a new global championship created by World Athletics. At the inaugural edition in Budapest, world-class athletes, including winners of major global championships such as the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 and top-ranked competitors in the World Athletics rankings, will compete for ultimate glory over three days of elite competition.

The event will introduce an innovative spectator experience through bold venue presentation concepts, including a black-themed infield designed to highlight the active competition area, as well as broadcast enhancements utilising augmented reality (AR) technology. These initiatives aim to showcase the excitement and intensity of athletics and bring the sport closer to fans around the world.

Building on its long-standing partnership with World Athletics, Seiko will once again provide precise timing and measurement services, capturing every moment as athletes push the limits of performance and strive for new records. Through the visualisation of competition data, Seiko will also help fans better understand the action and athletes’ performances, contributing to a richer and more engaging viewing experience.

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