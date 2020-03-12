Following the order from the Vietnam Sports Administration to avoid the spread of Covid-19, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have decided to postpone the National Futsal Championship 2020 to a later date.

The National Futsal Championship was supposed to start this month.

But it is not only the National Futsal Championship which is affected where the VFF have also postponed the National Under-15 Championship, and also the National Women’s Under-19 Championship.

However, the V.League 1 will also be held as usual behind closed doors as will the V-League 2 and also the National U19 Championship.

The women’s football play-off match between Vietnam and Australia for the Olympic Games 2020 will be held without spectators.