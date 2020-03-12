With ongoing external factors of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the following changes have been made to the 2020 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship calendar.

The FIM, Circuit Officials & Dorna WSBK Organization informs that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the following changes are to be made regarding the 2020 WorldSBK Calendar, with rounds being rescheduled to later dates.



Rescheduled:

Pirelli Spanish Round (previously 27 th – 29 th March) rescheduled for 23 rd – 25 th October .

(previously 27 – 29 March) rescheduled for . Pirelli French Round* (previously 25th – 27th September) rescheduled 2nd – 4th October.



The FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization are working extensively with Circuits and Government Officials following up the situation in each country and will inform accordingly in due course if there are further changes to the 2020 Calendar.



Further updates to follow soon.





*With support and agreement of the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, the Pirelli French Round will be postponed 1 week to avoid clashes with newly published MotoGP™ calendar (10th March), in order to maximise the coverage of the event.