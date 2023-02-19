The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) are set to announce Philippe Troussier as the new head coach for the Vietnam national team and also the U23 team.

The well-travelled Frenchman is set to replace South Korea’s Park Hang-seo, who left recently after being in the job for the last five years.

The VFF and Troussier have basically reached an agreement as to his role and responsibility with the national team and also the U23 side.

Troussier’s immediate focus would be on defending the men’s football title at the 32nd SEA Games to be hosted by Cambodia in May this year.

Previously, Troussier had spent three years working in Vietnam as Technical Director of the PVF Youth Football Talent Training Fund and had at one time, led the Vietnam U19 team in the qualifying round of the AFC U19 Asian Cup 2020.

