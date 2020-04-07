BWF is excited to announce that VICTOR Sports has come on board for the launch of the AirShuttle.

This is the next big phase in the global implementation of AirBadminton.

The AirShuttle has been a five-year project in collaboration with the Institute for Sports Research (ISR) at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

It all started with a vision to develop a new outdoor shuttlecock with increased resistance to wind, to allow people to have a more positive experience of badminton outdoors.

The main considerations were that it must be played with the same rackets and have good flight performance, spin response and durability.

Following the global launch of AirBadminton last May, BWF reached out to production companies to confirm the manufacturing process and continue the development of the AirShuttle and further improve the stability, durability and performance.

We also sought to partner with brands and retailers to ensure that the AirShuttle and associated equipment are accessible to everyone at an affordable price.

We are delighted then that VICTOR as a major badminton brand has become a distribution partner and joined us on this journey of getting more people to play more badminton in more places.

VICTOR Global Technical Advisor Dong Jiong said: “AirBadminton make it easier for everyone to take on the sport with the AirShuttle more suitable to play in various environments.”

VICTOR’s AirShuttle will be available globally no later than mid-May, with badminton fans able to purchase the AirShuttle through their local VICTOR distributor.

At the same time, BWF is also working closely together with the Continental Confederations and Member Associations to ensure the AirShuttle gets to as many people as possible.

This will complement our current work to erect permanent outdoor badminton courts on different surfaces for public use across the world.