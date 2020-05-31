Vietnam captain Do Hung Dung has been crowned as Player of the Year award when he picked up the Golden Ball title at an award ceremony this week.

Hung Dung, who captained Vietnam to their first ever SEA Games gold medal title, edged national teammate Nguyen Quang Hai to lift the title as Nguyen Trọng Hoang finished third.

Both Hung Dung and Quang Hai play for Hanoi FC in the V.League 1 while Trong Hoang plies for Viettal FC.

On the other hand, national striker Cu Huynh Nhu of HCM City took the award for Women’s Player of the year Award after helping Vietnam to their sixth SEA Games title.

Chuong Thị Kieu – also from HCM City – as Nguyen Thị Tuyet Dung of Phong Phe Ha Nam came in third.

The award for Best Young Player went to Doan Van Hau of Hanoi FC for the men category while Nguyen Thị Tuyet Ngan took the award for the women.

The Best Foreign Player award went to Pape Omar Faye of Hanoi FC while Tran Van Vu of Thai Son Nam won for Futsal Golden Ball Award.

On the other hand, coaches Mai Duc Chung and Park Hang-seo received the Devotion Award for their contributions to Vietnamese football.