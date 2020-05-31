Stoffel Vandoorne cruises to victory around the ferry terminal in New York City with a comfortable win starting from Julius Baer pole position.
Vandoorne finally converts pole to victory after posting the quickest lap in qualifying four times out of six races so far in the competition.
Full house for Vandoorne with an extra point for TAG Heuer fastest lap moving the Mercedes-Benz EQ driver to the top of the leaderboard.
Kevin Siggy storms to yet another victory on the Challenge Grid as closest rival Lucas Mueller loses ground in the race to secure final grid slots.
Fast facts
– Fourth time lucky; Stoffel Vandoorne finally broke his duck and managed to win from Julius Baer pole position after failing to convert on the previous three occasions.
– Point to prove; only a single point separates Stoffel Vandoorne and Pascal Wehrlein at the top of the driver rankings heading into the double-header decider on June 6 & 7.
– Advantage Siggy; Kevin Siggy looks set to start from the front in the Grand Final next weekend with a third win moving the Slovenian 53 points clear in the standings.
UNICEF partnership
– To learn more about the partnership with UNICEF, visit the Formula E website or click here to make a donation to the global coronavirus appeal.
– Since launching the coronavirus appeal, funds raised by UNICEF have been used to ship over 6.4 million protective gloves1.2 million face masks270,000 respirators and 250,000 gowns worldwide.
– Formula E’s donations, fundraising and support in raising awareness of UNICEF’s mission aims to change the lives of children across the world for the better.
Guest driver
Rally driver and professional stunt driver Verena Mei joined the Challenge Grid for today’s race, as part of unique preparations ahead of getting married tomorrow.
Mei has previously competed in Formula Drift, Time Attack and is a Rally America class champion. Over the past 14 years, she has worked with many manufacturers as a professional driver and performance driving instructor.
“Having the Race at Home Challenge, I feel like it really brings people together. Being able to participate or watch the Formula E drivers go head-to-head at something they are not actually used to.
“A lot of people think it is an easy transition, going from a real-life race car and getting behind the wheel of a sim. But it is actually harder than I thought. I love to drive by the seat of my pants, so I feel how the car moves with me, feeling the weight transfer and when I get in a sim I mainly have to rely on the visual feedback.
“I am especially excited because this is a charity race for a good cause to raise funds for UNICEF. Actually, when I was in high school, I used to trick or treat in support of UNICEF!”
MERCEDES-BENZ EQ
STOFFEL VANDOORNE
“It has taken a while before getting here to win a race! Today was a perfect result; pole position, race win and also the fastest lap, so it has been a good day in the office. It has been coming for a long time, today we were just faster and did not have any problems. That was kind of 99 per cent the job done.”
CHALLENGE GRID RACE WINNER
KEVIN SIGGY
“The race was just about managing the pace and securing the extra point for fastest lap. I just pushed to the end to see how far I could go and fortunately it all worked out in the end.”

 

RACE RESULTS
DRIVER GRID CLASSIFICATION
1
Stoffel Vandoorne
18:00.467s
(27)
2
Pascal Wehrlein
+18.248s
(18)
3
Oliver Rowland
+18.788s
(15)
4
Antonio Felix da Costa
+21.287s
(12)
5
Neel Jani
+22.040s
(10)
6
Mitch Evans
+22.486s
(8)
7
James Calado  
+22.887s
(6)
8
Sebastien Buemi
+23.886s
(4)
9
Oliver Turvey
+27.019s
(2)
10
Andre Lotterer
+28.002s
(1)
11
Ma Qing Hua
+31.250s
12
Maximilian Guenther
+36.191s
13
Robin Frijns
13 Laps
14
Alexander Sims
12 Laps
15
Nyck de Vries
11 Laps
16
Brendon Hartley
10 Laps
17
Felipe Massa
9 Laps
18
Jean-Eric Vergne
6 Laps
19
Jerome D’Ambrosio
6 Laps
20
Edoardo Mortara
6 Laps
21
Nico Mueller
5 Laps
22
Lucas di Grassi
4 Laps
23
Sam Bird
3 Laps
ABB FORMULA E RACE AT HOME CHALLENGE
DRIVER STANDINGS
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
105
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
104
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
73
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
58
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
48
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
35
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
29
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
27
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
26
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
25
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
22
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
19
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
13
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
10
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
9
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
6
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
4
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
2
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
2
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
1
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
0
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
0
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
0
ABB FORMULA E RACE AT HOME CHALLENGE
TEAM STANDINGS
Mercedes-Benz EQ
111
Mahindra Racing
106
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
74
Nissan e.dams
67
Envision Virgin Racing
67
TAG Heuer Porsche
48
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
35
ROKiT Venturi Racing
31
GEOX DRAGON
29
DS TECHEETAH
26
NIO 333
24
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
RACE RESULTS
CHALLENGE GRID CLASSIFICATION
1
Kevin Siggy
17:58.113s
(27)
2
Jan von der Heyde
+12.246s
(18)
3
Joshua Rogers
+12.841s
(15)
4
Cem Bolukbasi
+15.809s
(12)
5
Peyo Peev
+15.982s
(10)
6
Kush Maini
+16.928s
(8)
7
Nuno Pinto
+17.796s
(6)
8
Arjan Veltens
+24.198s
(4)
9
Alisdair Irvine
+29.128s
(2)
10
Petar Brljak
+29.463s
(1)
11
Lucas Mueller
+29.886s
12
Niek Jacobs
+29.994s
13
Markus Keller
12 Laps
14
Ozgur Benzes
12 Laps
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR