Stoffel Vandoorne cruises to victory around the ferry terminal in New York City with a comfortable win starting from Julius Baer pole position.

Vandoorne finally converts pole to victory after posting the quickest lap in qualifying four times out of six races so far in the competition.

Full house for Vandoorne with an extra point for TAG Heuer fastest lap moving the Mercedes-Benz EQ driver to the top of the leaderboard.

Kevin Siggy storms to yet another victory on the Challenge Grid as closest rival Lucas Mueller loses ground in the race to secure final grid slots.

Fast facts

– Fourth time lucky; Stoffel Vandoorne finally broke his duck and managed to win from Julius Baer pole position after failing to convert on the previous three occasions.

– Point to prove; only a single point separates Stoffel Vandoorne and Pascal Wehrlein at the top of the driver rankings heading into the double-header decider on June 6 & 7.

– Advantage Siggy; Kevin Siggy looks set to start from the front in the Grand Final next weekend with a third win moving the Slovenian 53 points clear in the standings.

UNICEF partnership

– To learn more about the partnership with UNICEF, visit the Formula E website or click here to make a donation to the global coronavirus appeal.

– Since launching the coronavirus appeal, funds raised by UNICEF have been used to ship over 6.4 million protective gloves, 1.2 million face masks, 270,000 respirators and 250,000 gowns worldwide.

– Formula E’s donations, fundraising and support in raising awareness of UNICEF’s mission aims to change the lives of children across the world for the better.

Guest driver

Rally driver and professional stunt driver Verena Mei joined the Challenge Grid for today’s race, as part of unique preparations ahead of getting married tomorrow.

Mei has previously competed in Formula Drift, Time Attack and is a Rally America class champion. Over the past 14 years, she has worked with many manufacturers as a professional driver and performance driving instructor.

“Having the Race at Home Challenge, I feel like it really brings people together. Being able to participate or watch the Formula E drivers go head-to-head at something they are not actually used to.

“A lot of people think it is an easy transition, going from a real-life race car and getting behind the wheel of a sim. But it is actually harder than I thought. I love to drive by the seat of my pants, so I feel how the car moves with me, feeling the weight transfer and when I get in a sim I mainly have to rely on the visual feedback.

“I am especially excited because this is a charity race for a good cause to raise funds for UNICEF. Actually, when I was in high school, I used to trick or treat in support of UNICEF!”