The Vietnam Futsal national team moved to Argentina where they have been penned to play two matches instead of three friendly games.

This follows the team’s completion of a three-match friendly series in Paraguay where they drew once and lost twice.

The team under head coach Giustozzi Dieo Raul will now play the Argentina Futsal national team next.

The first game will be on 11 June 2023 in Buenos Aires while the second match will be on 14 June 2023 in Rosario.

