With just over two weeks to the first of their two playoff matches against Lebanon, the Vietnam Futsal squad is gearing it up with a centralized training this week.

The Vietnam Futsal team will be up against Lebanon in the playoff matches to win one of two available slots to the FIFA 2021 Futsal World Cup in Lithuania on 12 September to 2 October 2021.

The playoff matches have been slated for 23 May and then 28 May 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Towards that, head coach Phạm Minh Giang has decided to assemble a mostly experienced squad with the likes of Tran Van Vu, Phạm Duc Hoa, Le Quoc Nam and Nguyen Minh Trí to win their second FIFA Futsal World Cup slot.

“I have already built plans for the playoffs and the players have also warmed up in the National Championship. Our camp will help them sharpen their skills, smoothen their combination play and strengthen their understandings,” said Minh Giang.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the plan is for them to have friendly matches against Thai Son Nam and also Sahako FC before their departure to the UAE on 15 May 2021.

The team will also have a friendly match against Thailand on 18 May 2021 as their final test.

The other playoff tie is between Thailand and Iraq, which will also be played in the UAE.

