DS TECHEETAH’s António Félix da Costa sealed victory in a last lap thriller on the legendary streets of Monaco in Round 7 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, ahead of Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) in second and Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing) in third. – Da Costa, who started the race on Julius Baer Pole Position, played a pivotal role in an ever-continuing rotation for the lead, but made “one of the riskiest moves of his Formula E career” half way around the final tour of the race, taking home victory around the Principality. – Frijn’s second place takes him to the top of the Drivers’ standings ahead of previous points leader Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team), with five points separating the pair going into the mid-season break. – Evans came home in third, although he was leading the race until the very last moment. As he sought to conserve usable energy with Da Costa on his tail, the Kiwi fell off the pace but managed to secure the final podium position. – Da Costa’s team-mate, Jean-Éric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH), took the chequered flag fourth, having missed one Attack Mode Activation Zone. Maximilian Günther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport), Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams), Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing), Nick Cassidy (Envision Virgin Racing), André Lotterer (DS TECHEETAH) and Alex Lynn (Mahindra Racing) rounded out the top-10.

– All-electric racing action returns for Rounds 8 & 9 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, for the inaugural Puebla E-Prix on June 19 & 20.

Fastest lap in Group Qualifying: (1 point): Robin Frijns – 1:31.317s Envision Virgin Racing Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points): António Félix da Costa – 1:31.317s DS TECHEETAH TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point): Jean-Éric Vergne – 1:34.697s DS TECHEETAH

DS TECHEETAH – ANTÓNIO FÉLIX DA COSTA (PRT)

“Winning a race in Formula E this year is very tricky. We all have a very good understanding and make each race more challenging for each other. Mitch lost a lot of time fighting with JEV and that helped me a lot. There were different factors that led me to the first step of the podium. It was a pleasure racing against Robin and Mitch – they raced super fairly. I put a lot of pressure on myself to win this race, we haven’t excelled this year and this weekend I worked a lot to get in the right mindset and come here and be successful.”

ENVISION VIRGIN RACING – ROBIN FRIJNS (NLD)

“I am frustrated I didn’t get the extra three points from the Julius Baer Pole Position but I think I can be happy with this result. Today I felt strong and confident in the car and this showed in our performance. We all enjoyed ourselves today and it was a good race. In Season 5, I was in the same situation at this time in terms of points. I need to keep the momentum going and maximise our potential for the reminder of the season.”

JAGUAR RACING – MITCH EVANS (NZL)

“I am really gutted but I got myself into that position because I used energy during the race. I had track position, but Antonio was very strong. I knew he was going to overtake me so I was only trying to delay it as much as I could. This result hurts because it’s Monaco and everyone wants to win here. It felt like a very good race in the car and I look to forward watching the replay!”

FINAL CLASSIFICATION 1 António Félix da Costa 47:20.697s (28) 2 Robin Frijns +2.848s (19) 3 Mitch Evans +2.872s (15) 4 Jean-Éric Vergne +3.120s (13) 5 Maximilian Günther +3.270s (10) 6 Oliver Rowland +3.865s (8) 7 Sam Bird +4.150s (6) 8 Nick Cassidy +4.752s (4) 9 Alex Lynn +5.759s (2) 10 Lucas di Grassi +6.225s (1) 11 Sébastien Buemi +6.567s 12 Edoardo Mortara +7.097s 13 Norman Nato +8.507s 14 Tom Blomqvist +9.240s 15 Sérgio Sette Câmara +9.499s 16 Jake Dennis +9.822s 17 André Lotterer +10.503s 18 Nico Müller +11.450s 19 Oliver Turvey +12.067s DNF Nyck de Vries 23 Laps DNF Pascal Wehrlein 21 Laps DNF Stoffel Vandoorne 21 Laps DNF René Rast 18 Laps DNF Alexander Sims

2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER STANDINGS Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 62 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 57 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 54 António Félix da Costa DE TECHEETAH 52 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 49 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 48 Jean-Éric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 46 René Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 39 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams 35 Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport 33 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 32 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 32 Nico Müller DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 30 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 24 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing 23 Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 22 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing 19 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 18 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaffler 14 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 13 Sérgio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 12 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 11 Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing 11 Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team 5

2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM STANDINGS Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 105 Jaguar Racing 103 DS TECHEETAH 98 Envision Virgin Racing 81 BMW i Andretti Motorsport 55 Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 53 TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 50 Mahindra Racing 47 Nissan e.dams 46 ROKiT Venturi Racing 43 DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 42 NIO 333 FE Team 18

Like this: Like Loading...