DS TECHEETAH’s António Félix da Costa sealed victory in a last lap thriller on the legendary streets of Monaco in Round 7 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, ahead of Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) in second and Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing) in third.
– Da Costa, who started the race on Julius Baer Pole Position, played a pivotal role in an ever-continuing rotation for the lead, but made “one of the riskiest moves of his Formula E career” half way around the final tour of the race, taking home victory around the Principality.
– Frijn’s second place takes him to the top of the Drivers’ standings ahead of previous points leader Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team), with five points separating the pair going into the mid-season break.
– Evans came home in third, although he was leading the race until the very last moment. As he sought to conserve usable energy with Da Costa on his tail, the Kiwi fell off the pace but managed to secure the final podium position.
– Da Costa’s team-mate, Jean-Éric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH), took the chequered flag fourth, having missed one Attack Mode Activation Zone. Maximilian Günther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport), Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams), Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing), Nick Cassidy (Envision Virgin Racing), André Lotterer (DS TECHEETAH) and Alex Lynn (Mahindra Racing) rounded out the top-10.
– All-electric racing action returns for Rounds 8 & 9 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, for the inaugural Puebla E-Prix on June 19 & 20.
Fastest lap in Group Qualifying:
(1 point):
Robin Frijns – 1:31.317s
Envision Virgin Racing
Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points):
António Félix da Costa – 1:31.317s
DS TECHEETAH
TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point):
Jean-Éric Vergne – 1:34.697s
DS TECHEETAH
DS TECHEETAH – ANTÓNIO FÉLIX DA COSTA (PRT)
“Winning a race in Formula E this year is very tricky. We all have a very good understanding and make each race more challenging for each other. Mitch lost a lot of time fighting with JEV and that helped me a lot. There were different factors that led me to the first step of the podium. It was a pleasure racing against Robin and Mitch – they raced super fairly. I put a lot of pressure on myself to win this race, we haven’t excelled this year and this weekend I worked a lot to get in the right mindset and come here and be successful.”
ENVISION VIRGIN RACING – ROBIN FRIJNS (NLD)
“I am frustrated I didn’t get the extra three points from the Julius Baer Pole Position but I think I can be happy with this result. Today I felt strong and confident in the car and this showed in our performance. We all enjoyed ourselves today and it was a good race. In Season 5, I was in the same situation at this time in terms of points. I need to keep the momentum going and maximise our potential for the reminder of the season.”
JAGUAR RACING – MITCH EVANS (NZL)
“I am really gutted but I got myself into that position because I used energy during the race. I had track position, but Antonio was very strong. I knew he was going to overtake me so I was only trying to delay it as much as I could. This result hurts because it’s Monaco and everyone wants to win here. It felt like a very good race in the car and I look to forward watching the replay!”
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
1
António Félix da Costa
47:20.697s
(28)
2
Robin Frijns
+2.848s
(19)
3
Mitch Evans
+2.872s
(15)
4
Jean-Éric Vergne
+3.120s
(13)
5
Maximilian Günther
+3.270s
(10)
6
Oliver Rowland
+3.865s
(8)
7
Sam Bird
+4.150s
(6)
8
Nick Cassidy
+4.752s
(4)
9
Alex Lynn
+5.759s
(2)
10
Lucas di Grassi
+6.225s
(1)
11
Sébastien Buemi
+6.567s
12
Edoardo Mortara
+7.097s
13
Norman Nato
+8.507s
14
Tom Blomqvist
+9.240s
15
Sérgio Sette Câmara
+9.499s
16
Jake Dennis
+9.822s
17
André Lotterer
+10.503s
18
Nico Müller
+11.450s
19
Oliver Turvey
+12.067s
DNF
Nyck de Vries
23 Laps
DNF
Pascal Wehrlein
21 Laps
DNF
Stoffel Vandoorne
21 Laps
DNF
René Rast
18 Laps
DNF
Alexander Sims
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
62
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
57
Mitch Evans
Jaguar Racing
54
António Félix da Costa
DE TECHEETAH
52
Sam Bird
Jaguar Racing
49
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
48
Jean-Éric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
46
René Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
39
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
35
Jake Dennis
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
33
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
32
Pascal Wehrlein
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
32
Nico Müller
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
30
Alexander Sims
Mahindra Racing
24
Alex Lynn
Mahindra Racing
23
Maximilian Günther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
22
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
19
André Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
18
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaffler
14
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333 FE Team
13
Sérgio Sette Câmara
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
12
Sébastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
11
Norman Nato
ROKiT Venturi Racing
11
Tom Blomqvist
NIO 333 FE Team
5
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
105
Jaguar Racing
103
DS TECHEETAH
98
Envision Virgin Racing
81
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
55
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
53
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
50
Mahindra Racing
47
Nissan e.dams
46
ROKiT Venturi Racing
43
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
42
NIO 333 FE Team
18
