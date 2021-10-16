Vietnam are taking positive steps to host the postponed 31st edition of the SEA Games in 2022.

The biennial multi-sports event was supposed to be held at the end of this year but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has had to be postponed.

Towards that, an online meeting will take place tomorrow to assess the number of athletes and officials that will be expected for the event.

“Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Government allowed the postponement of the 31st SEA Games to 2022. However, at present, the pandemic is still very complicated in many provinces and cities across the country,” said Tran Duc Phan, deputy director of the National Sports Administration (NSA).

“This greatly affects our preparation process for the event.”

In the meantime, Luong Ngọc Khue, deputy head of the Steering Committee for Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control of the Ministry of Health, said the 31st Games is an important international sporting event for Vietnam.

For the Games next year, 40 sports and 520 disciplines will be competed with the capital city of Hanoi set to be the main venue, alongside other provinces such as Quang Ninh, Phu Thọ and Bac Ninh.

Like this: Like Loading...