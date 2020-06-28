Vietnam will take on the Kyrgyzstan Republic in a friendly on 8 October as part of preparations for the remaining matches of the second round 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Dr. Tran Quoc Tuan, vice president of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said that it will be good to play against a calibre team like Kyrgyzstan – this provided they fulfil the health regulations of the Vietnam government with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers will resume on 8 October 2020 but Vietnam will have the day off in Group G as the other teams do battle.

Vietnam will play Malaysia only on 13 October 2020 in Kuala Lumpur.

